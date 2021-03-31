March 31, 2021
EVEN WHEN THEY DROP THE RACIST NAME...:
Disgraced Trump trade official calls COVID-19 the 'Fauci Virus' followed by outlandish conspiracies (Matthew Chapman, March 30, 2021, Raw Story)
...they still circle around to the racist hysteria.On Fox News Tuesday, former Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro uncorked a bizarre rant in which he suggested Dr. Anthony Fauci is "the father of" the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed the Chinese government to "genetically engineer" the "Fauci Virus."
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 31, 2021 12:00 AM