March 31, 2021

EVEN WHEN THEY DROP THE RACIST NAME...:

Disgraced Trump trade official calls COVID-19 the 'Fauci Virus' followed by outlandish conspiracies (Matthew Chapman, March 30, 2021, Raw Story)

On Fox News Tuesday, former Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro uncorked a bizarre rant in which he suggested Dr. Anthony Fauci is "the father of" the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed the Chinese government to "genetically engineer" the "Fauci Virus."

...they still circle around to the racist hysteria.
