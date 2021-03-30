March 30, 2021
EVEN BY JOE'S STANDARDS THIS IS A LOW BAR:
Biden announces massive offshore wind plan as pressure mounts on Morrison (Ketan Joshi, 30 March 2021, Renew Economy)
As part of the Biden administration's plan to hit 100% clean energy by 2035, a plan to expand the construction of offshore wind farms has been announced. 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity along America's east coast is targeted in the plan, to be built by 2030. [...]And it comes as Biden invites 40 world leaders, including Australia's Scott Morrison, for a "climate summit" in April when Biden will unveil an enhanced emissions reduction target, and will expect his invitees to do the same.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 30, 2021 12:00 AM