ENDING THE MUSLIM BAN:

Most US visa applicants who were denied because of former President Donald Trump's travel ban on 13 mostly Muslim-majority and African countries can now seek new decisions or submit new applications, the State Department has said.





The department said on Monday that those who received a final refusal on their visa application on or after 20 January 2020 "could seek re-adjudication without resubmitting their application forms or paying any additional fees, provided the underlying visa petitions remain valid".