March 9, 2021
ENDING THE MUSLIM BAN:
US says visa applicants denied by Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply (Middle East Eye, 9 March 2021)
Most US visa applicants who were denied because of former President Donald Trump's travel ban on 13 mostly Muslim-majority and African countries can now seek new decisions or submit new applications, the State Department has said.The department said on Monday that those who received a final refusal on their visa application on or after 20 January 2020 "could seek re-adjudication without resubmitting their application forms or paying any additional fees, provided the underlying visa petitions remain valid".
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 9, 2021 5:01 PM