DON'T STOP AT FREE TRADE...:

Hundreds of Cubans joined a protest caravan on Sunday along the seaside road in the capital, Havana, to demand an end to the longstanding United States trade embargo against the country.





Waving Cuban flags, the protesters - who participated in the rally in cars and on bikes and motorcycles - shouted "down with the blockade" as they passed the US embassy.





The caravan was one of several actions held this weekend in more than 50 cities around the world aiming to put pressure on US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo and reverse other harsh economic measures imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.