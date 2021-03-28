March 28, 2021
DON'T STOP AT FREE TRADE...:
Cuban protesters demand US lift trade embargo, sanctions (Al Jazeera, 28 Mar 2021)
Hundreds of Cubans joined a protest caravan on Sunday along the seaside road in the capital, Havana, to demand an end to the longstanding United States trade embargo against the country.Waving Cuban flags, the protesters - who participated in the rally in cars and on bikes and motorcycles - shouted "down with the blockade" as they passed the US embassy.The caravan was one of several actions held this weekend in more than 50 cities around the world aiming to put pressure on US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo and reverse other harsh economic measures imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.
...allow for the free movement of our respective peoples too.
March 28, 2021