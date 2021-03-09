March 9, 2021
DONALD WHO?:
Biden administration ditches Trump plan to limit immigration for those financially dependent on government (Pete Williams, 3/09/21, NBC News)
The Biden administration notified the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it will no longer defend a government policy seeking to impose new limits on the admission of immigrants considered likely to become overly dependent on government benefits.The Department of Homeland Security announced in 2019 that it would expand the definition of "public charge" to be applied to people who could be denied immigration because of a concern that they would primarily depend on the government for their income.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 9, 2021 5:04 PM