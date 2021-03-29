DONALD, THE OTHER CUOMO:

Former CDC chief Robert Redfield told CNN's Sanjay Gupta what he was "most offended by was the calls" from Azar's office "that wanted me to pressure and change the MMWR [Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on COVID-19]. He may deny that, but it's true."





"The one time that was the most egregious was not only was I pressured by the secretary and his office and his lawyers, but as I was driving home, his lawyer and his chief of staff called and pressured me again for at least another hour," Redfield said on CNN's "Covid War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out."





"Even to the point of, like, accusing me of failing to make this change that would cost, you know, thousands of lives," he continued.



