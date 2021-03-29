DONALD, THE OTHER CUOMO:

March 29, 2021

Redfield accuses Azar of trying to interfere with CDC's COVID report (Rebecca Falconer, 3/29/21, Axios)

Former CDC chief Robert Redfield told CNN's Sanjay Gupta what he was "most offended by was the calls" from Azar's office "that wanted me to pressure and change the MMWR [Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on COVID-19]. He may deny that, but it's true."

"The one time that was the most egregious was not only was I pressured by the secretary and his office and his lawyers, but as I was driving home, his lawyer and his chief of staff called and pressured me again for at least another hour," Redfield said on CNN's "Covid War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out."

"Even to the point of, like, accusing me of failing to make this change that would cost, you know, thousands of lives," he continued.

"I finally had a moment in life where I said, you know, enough is enough. You know? If you want to fire me, fire me. I'm not changing the MMWR."

