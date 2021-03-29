March 29, 2021
DONALD, THE OTHER CUOMO:
Redfield accuses Azar of trying to interfere with CDC's COVID report (Rebecca Falconer, 3/29/21, Axios)
Former CDC chief Robert Redfield told CNN's Sanjay Gupta what he was "most offended by was the calls" from Azar's office "that wanted me to pressure and change the MMWR [Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on COVID-19]. He may deny that, but it's true.""The one time that was the most egregious was not only was I pressured by the secretary and his office and his lawyers, but as I was driving home, his lawyer and his chief of staff called and pressured me again for at least another hour," Redfield said on CNN's "Covid War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out.""Even to the point of, like, accusing me of failing to make this change that would cost, you know, thousands of lives," he continued."I finally had a moment in life where I said, you know, enough is enough. You know? If you want to fire me, fire me. I'm not changing the MMWR."
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 29, 2021 12:00 AM