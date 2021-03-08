DEMONSTRATING THE RULE...:

A layman's guide to understanding what the For the People Act is and why America needs it. (JUSTIN FLORENCE AND RACHEL HOMER MARCH 8, 2021, The Bulwark)

Broadly speaking, H.R. 1 covers three major areas: voting and elections, campaign finance, and ethics.





First, it would:





reduce barriers that keep eligible citizens from registering to vote and then casting their vote;

set minimum, uniform standards for elections; and

provide funding to increase the security of our elections.

These reforms have a long record of bipartisan support and have already been implemented across many states.





Second, H.R. 1 would increase the transparency of spending on elections and campaign ads and strengthen protections against foreign interference in our campaigns.



