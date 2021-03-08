March 8, 2021
DEMONSTRATING THE RULE...:
H.R. 1 for Dummies: A layman's guide to understanding what the For the People Act is and why America needs it. (JUSTIN FLORENCE AND RACHEL HOMER MARCH 8, 2021, The Bulwark)
Broadly speaking, H.R. 1 covers three major areas: voting and elections, campaign finance, and ethics.First, it would:reduce barriers that keep eligible citizens from registering to vote and then casting their vote;set minimum, uniform standards for elections; andprovide funding to increase the security of our elections.These reforms have a long record of bipartisan support and have already been implemented across many states.Second, H.R. 1 would increase the transparency of spending on elections and campaign ads and strengthen protections against foreign interference in our campaigns.Third is ethics: Requiring increased disclosure of lobbying activities, and putting into law ethical guidelines preventing conflicts of interest by staff, appointees, members of Congress, and even presidents.
...that by the time Congress takes up reforms they're already obsolete. Go full Estonia instead.
