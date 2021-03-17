DEFUND THE POLICE:

But while Republicans and right-wing media outlets are making noise about a "Biden border crisis" in hopes of inflaming the anti-immigrant base that helped Trump win the White House in 2016, insiders who've worked at DHS, Border Patrol, and other executive branch agencies have a different view. These insiders say that many of the allegations being made by House Republicans and some of the problems arising at the border -- such as the large number of minors remaining in CBP custody longer than court-ordered and statutory limits -- have all the hallmarks of a coordinated push by Border Patrol officers, including the leadership of the Border Patrol's pro-Trump labor union, to undermine the current administration.





"This is a planned, coordinated attempt to sabotage the Biden administration," said Jenn Budd, a former Border Patrol agent-turned-immigrant rights activist who works with the Southern Border Communities Coalition.





Budd added that the fact that unaccompanied minors are being kept at Border Patrol stations for extended periods of time appears to be "an internal crisis" of the agency's own creation: "It does not take that long to process children."





Budd recounted a time when she approached a border station in 2019 and spoke to agents who were aware that she had been part of the agency but were not aware of her current immigration activism: "I asked them why it was taking them so long to process -- it didn't take that long [even] when I had to hand-write everything back in the day -- and they would say, 'We're trying to teach them a lesson'. So they were intentionally keeping people in there for over two weeks at a time in these conditions to punish them. That is the only reason why they were doing that."





Budd continued on to say that the same people who responsible for harsh treatment of migrants during the Trump era are still in charge: "They do this on purpose. And none of that has changed in the management has not changed at all. But the same people who separated families and created the last crisis are doing it again."