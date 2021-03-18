March 18, 2021
COMPETENCE TRUMPS IDEOLOGY:
Far ahead of target date, 100 million vaccinated by Friday, Biden predicts (SEBASTIAN SMITH, 3/18/21, afp)
US President Joe Biden said Thursday that his goal of getting 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days in office will be met by Friday, far in advance of the original target."I'm proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into my administration, we will have met my goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans," he said in a White House speech.
