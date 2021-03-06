CERTAINLY A THREAT TO THE wOKE rIGHT:

A young poet who was praised for her insightful poem about race in the United States at President Joe Biden's inauguration said the security guard of her building questioned if she lived there.





Amanda Gorman (22) said on Friday that a security guard "tailed" her as she tried to enter her own building and he called her "suspicious".





Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because you look 'suspicious.'





"I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat."





A few hours later the poet quote-tweeted her comment, saying that she is in fact a threat.