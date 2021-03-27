March 27, 2021
BY THEIR HATRED OF ELLIS ISLAND SHALL YOU KNOW THE rIGHT:
The Left-Wing Network Supporting Border 'Welcome Centers' (MICHAEL VOLPE, 3/27/21, Americanm Conservative)
After the electoral victory of 2020, the network of far-left immigration radicals in and out of government is gaining strength, and turning their attention to ambitious projects like the creation of what they call migrant "welcoming centers," discussed in a Friday, March 19, press conference cohosted by a number of immigration groups and pitched as "the new Ellis Island."This is the third press conference TAC has covered which has featured a network of left-wing non-profits, buoyed by numerous powerful politicians like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Victoria Escobar (D-TX), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-IL). What has become clear is that this network is potent, and has an agenda; they claim credit for delivering such states as Arizona and Georgia to the Democrats.At a January 27, 2021, press conference TAC covered, members of Congress including Jayapal, Garcia, and Ocasio-Cortez, introduced what they called "Roadmap to Freedom Resolution." The legislative wish list included full amnesty and citizenship from most illegal aliens, the acceptance of all asylum seekers, and defanging ICE. During that press conference AOC and others called for "ending the militarization" of the border.
As Originalists, we believe Ellis Island was too restrictive as well, but a workable compromise.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 27, 2021 12:00 AM