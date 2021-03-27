BY THEIR HATRED OF ELLIS ISLAND SHALL YOU KNOW THE rIGHT:

After the electoral victory of 2020, the network of far-left immigration radicals in and out of government is gaining strength, and turning their attention to ambitious projects like the creation of what they call migrant "welcoming centers," discussed in a Friday, March 19, press conference cohosted by a number of immigration groups and pitched as "the new Ellis Island."





This is the third press conference TAC has covered which has featured a network of left-wing non-profits, buoyed by numerous powerful politicians like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Victoria Escobar (D-TX), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-IL). What has become clear is that this network is potent, and has an agenda; they claim credit for delivering such states as Arizona and Georgia to the Democrats.



