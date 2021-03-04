March 4, 2021
AND THEN THEY WONDER WHY THERE ARE NO BLACK REPULICANS:
Sole GOP vote on House police reform bill says he 'accidentally pressed the wrong voting button' (ZACK BUDRYK, 03/03/21 , The Hill)
Rep. Lance Gooden (Texas), the only House Republican to vote in favor the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on Wednesday, tweeted Wednesday evening that he cast the wrong ballot by accident."I accidentally pressed the wrong voting button and realized it too late. I have changed the official record to reflect my opposition to the partisan George Floyd Policing Act," Gooden said in a since-deleted tweet.
New Polling Finds Extraordinary Bipartisan Support for Policing Reforms (Evan Mintz, Aug 25, 2020, Arnold Ventures)
The poll, which was conducted under the joint direction of Beacon Research, a Democratic firm, Shaw & Company, a Republican firm, identified 11 specific criminal justice policies that had particularly strong bipartisan support, being backed by at least 80 percent of Democrats, two-thirds of Independents, and two-thirds of Republicans."These are extraordinarily strong numbers, particularly given the level of political polarization in the country," said James Williams, Arnold Ventures Vice President of Criminal Justice Advocacy. "The only comparable things that come to mind are like ice cream and puppies."The poll found that this support is not only widespread, but also deep-rooted. Voters who expressed strong support for these proposals outweigh the combined weak and strong opposition by 30 points. This political intensity is driving voters' decisions in the 2020 election. Nearly two-thirds of all voters, including a majority of Democrats, Independents and Republicans, were more likely to vote for candidates who support reforms. And 60 percent of all voters, again including a bipartisan majority, were less likely to vote for candidates who block reforms.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 4, 2021 8:34 AM