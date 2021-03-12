March 12, 2021
AND ENCOURAGE THE PARENTS TO COME WITH THEM:
Biden Moves to Relieve Strain of Child Border Crossings (Associated Press, March 12, 2021)
The Biden administration hopes to relieve the strain of thousands of unaccompanied children coming to the southern border by ending a Trump-era order that discouraged potential family sponsors from coming forward to care for them.The 2018 policy called on Health and Human Services to share information about family sponsors with immigration authorities, a move that discouraged parents and other relatives from stepping forward out of fear they would be deported.
