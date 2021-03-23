...AND CHEAPER...:

March 23, 2021
On an island north of Scotland, tidal power is providing juice for electric vehicles (Anmar Frangoul, 3/23/21, CNBC)
An electric vehicle charging point which uses tidal energy has started operations, providing road users on an island north of mainland Scotland with a new, renewable option for running their cars.The facility is located on Yell, which is part of Shetland, an archipelago of roughly 100 islands. The charging point gets its electricity from Nova Innovation's Shetland Tidal Array, a four turbine installation in Bluemull Sound, a strait between Yell and another island called Unst.In an announcement Monday, Nova Innovation described the project as "the first ever electric vehicle ... charge point where drivers can 'fill up' directly from a tidal energy source." A battery storage system has also been deployed to ensure a constant supply for vehicles."
