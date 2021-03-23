...AND CHEAPER...:

An electric vehicle charging point which uses tidal energy has started operations, providing road users on an island north of mainland Scotland with a new, renewable option for running their cars.





The facility is located on Yell, which is part of Shetland, an archipelago of roughly 100 islands. The charging point gets its electricity from Nova Innovation's Shetland Tidal Array, a four turbine installation in Bluemull Sound, a strait between Yell and another island called Unst.



