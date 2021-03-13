...AND CHEAPER...:

Wind is now America's top renewable source of electricity generation. 2020 in particular was a banner year for wind power in the U.S., with more capacity installed in the final quarter of 2020 alone than in all of 2019. Now, the total capacity exceeds 120,000 MW, enough to power about 38 million homes.





Essentially all of that growth was in the onshore wind sector. Developers are planning more offshore projects for the coming years, too. And they're pioneering advances in the field along the way, like the development of increasingly huge turbines, with individual blades larger than football fields.