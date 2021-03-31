ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE:

The US State Department said the 14 countries were calling for "momentum" for a second-phase look by experts and pointed to the need for further animal studies "to find the means of introduction into humans" of the coronavirus.





The countries expressed support for WHO's experts and staff, citing their "tireless" work. But the statement said the study had been "significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples."





Critics have accused China of using delaying tactics and that Beijing took too long to grant permission for a WHO investigation.





The State Department named Australia, Britain, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Slovenia and South Korea as the co-signers of the statement.