Malmö's Sluta Skjut (Stop Shooting) pilot scheme was extended to a three-year programme this January, after its launch in 2018 coincided with a reduction in the number of shootings and explosions in the city.





"We think it's a good medicine for Malmö for breaking the negative trend that we had," Malmö police chief Stefan Sintéus said, pointing to the fall from 65 shootings in 2017 to 20 in 2020, and in explosions from 62 in 2017 to 17 in 2020. [...]





Sluta Skjut has been based around so-called 'call-ins', in which known gang members on probation are asked to attend meetings, where law enforcement officials warn them that if shootings and explosions continue, they and the groups around them will be subject to intense focus from police.





At the same time, social workers and other actors in civil society offer help in leaving gang life.





Of the 250-300 young men who have been involved in the project, about 40 have been sent to prison, while 49 have joined Malmö's 'defector' programme, which helps individuals leave gangs.





Kennedy warned not to focus too much on the number of those involved in the scheme who start to work with social services on leaving gang life.





"What we find in in practice is that most of the impact of this approach doesn't come either because people go to prison or because they take services and leave gang life," he said.





"Most of the impact comes from people simply putting their guns down and no longer being violent."





"We think of the options as continuing to be extremely dangerous, or completely turning one's life around. That's not realistic in practice. Most of us don't change that dramatically ever in our lives."





He stressed the importance of informal social control in his method, reaching those who gang members love and respect, and encouraging them to put pressure on gang members to abstain from gun violence.



