ALITO AND THOMAS ARGUE FROM RESULTS:





Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was billed as a jurist in the mold of the late conservative icon Justice Antonin Scalia, is raising eyebrows with early rulings in which she sides with the high court's moderates.





Justice Barrett appeared to break with her mentor Scalia, for whom she clerked, when she joined the moderates and liberals on the bench in rejecting a pro-Trump challenge to Pennsylvania's election laws and leaving in place some COVID-19 restrictions on houses of worship.





She was President Trump's third high court appointee and has been on the bench for only about four months, not leaving much time for her to craft her own opinions.





She cast votes in a few pivotal cases, though, and aligned herself more with the moderate Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh than with more conservative colleagues such as Justices Neil M. Gorsuch, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Clarence Thomas.





"I've heard some conservatives express frustration -- sort of lump her with Roberts and Kavanaugh," said Curt Levey, president of the conservative Committee for Justice.