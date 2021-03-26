AGAINST THE IDENTITY POLITICS OF BOTH WINGS:





Every four years, as if driven by mainspring, presidents, those aspiring to be presidents and the reporters who cover them, return to the blue-collar Detroit suburbs to try out their messages and make sense of what's happening in middle America.





Presidents will visit the community college campus in Warren--where President Ronald Reagan famously declared, "I'm a former Democrat, and I have to say: I didn't leave my party; my party left me" and where President Barack Obama announced his ill-fated American Graduation Initiative, a planned $12 billion investment in community colleges. And thick in the campaign season, candidates will swing by local factories to make major economic speeches, as Hillary Clinton did in 2016; take shots at NAFTA and celebrate new trade deals, as Donald Trump did in 2020; and hold campaign-debilitating photo ops, as Michael Dukakis did when he donned a helmet and drove around in an M-1 Abrams tank. Reporters will talk to voters at the ubiquitous Coney Island diners, hold televised roundtables with average Joes at bars and pry political chestnuts from locals wearing cutoffs and playing Euchre.





It's been this way since the mid-1980s, when a Yale-based academic and pollster named Stanley Greenberg turned his attention from studying the interplay of class and race in apartheid South Africa to try and explain what was happening in Macomb. In 1960, it was the most heavily Democratic suburban county in the United States. By 1984, it was landslide territory for Ronald Reagan. The population was overwhelmingly white and thoroughly middle class, largely living in tract homes and driving their cars to industrial jobs throughout metro Detroit. They were, by all appearances, Democrats. But they weren't voting like it. Why not?





After convening a series of focus groups, Greenberg coined a term for these voters--"Reagan Democrats"--and a theory of the case. In these voters' eyes, "the leaders who were supposed to fight for them seemed to care more about the blacks in Detroit and the protesters on campus; they seemed to care more about equal rights and abortion than about mortgage payments and crime," Greenberg later wrote. "The old politics has failed them. What they really want is a new political contract--and the freedom to dream the American dream again." Macomb, he said, "is the site of an historic upheaval that has wrecked the old and promises a new volatile kind of politics."





For four decades now, that historic upheaval and the quest for the support of Reagan Democrats has defined American politics, from the rise of Bill Clinton's "New Democrats"--which Greenberg, as Clinton's pollster, had a central role in crafting--to George W. Bush's "compassionate conservatism," to Barack Obama's poll-tested evisceration of Mitt Romney's venture capital experience, to Donald Trump's white-grievance mongering and tirades against NAFTA. After Obama won Macomb in 2008 and 2012, Trump captured it in 2016 and 2020.





Then something important happened: In leaning too hard into white identity politics--and perhaps being too focused on what he thought Reagan Democrats wanted--Trump accelerated the rise of a new voting bloc that is, in many ways, the mirror image of the Reagan Democrats.





Call them the Biden Republicans.





Like the Reagan Democrats, they're heavily white and live in suburbs. But where the Reagan Dems are blue-collar and culturally conservative, Greenberg sees the Biden Republicans as more affluent, highly educated and supportive of diversity. Historically, they identified with the Republican Party as their political home. But the leaders who were supposed to fight for them seem to care more about white grievance and keeping out immigrants; seem to care more about social issues and "owning the libs" than about child-care payments and college tuition. They don't consider themselves Democrats--at least not yet--but they are voting for them, delivering them majorities in the House and Senate, and making Joe Biden just the fourth candidate in the past century to defeat an incumbent president.