ACCEPTING OUR OBLIGATIONS:

Biden and his team know this and deserve credit for moving in areas that Republican giants like Richard Lugar and John McCain would have lauded. They are working as the "indispensable partner" to reconnect and rebuild our tattered alliances. They are confronting China and Russia for their bad behavior with intellectual property theft, human rights, and cyber attacks. They are wrestling with the best way to end the forever wars. But there is a new key ingredient, which is buy in from the public who must understand that these issues affect them. So part of the foreign policy doctrine of the administration is to engage Americans, and this new approach has a great chance to engage Congress and mobilize public opinion.



