March 28, 2021
A PRESIDENCY IS AS GOOD AS IT'S STAFF:
JOE BIDEN CLEARLY ISN'T RUNNING THE SHOW: After Thursday's presser, Biden's staff owes American citizens some real answers. (Jeff Webb | March 27, 2021, Human Events)
My observations? Clearly, he was scripted. Clearly, he was struggling to hold his place and his thoughts. Clearly, the event was designed to minimize any sort of spontaneous interactions, follow-up questions, and the extemporaneous give-and-take exchanges that Americans are accustomed to between the press and presidents--a tradition dating back to those famous encounters between President Ronald Reagan and ABC News' Sam Donaldson.By the end of the event, there could be no doubt we were watching something that was more akin to a staged theatrical production than Thursday Afternoon at the Improv.
An important reminder that even Donald could have had a successful presidency had he not been involved in government and hired competent staff.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 28, 2021 12:00 AM