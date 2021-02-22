YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE VOLTVO:

Dubbed the Volvo XC40 Recharge, it's a bold step that undercuts traditional German luxury on price without asking buyers to make a compromise on power.





The XC40 Recharge's party piece is its dual electric motor setup. With each axle driven by a 201 horsepower unit, both harnessed to a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, Volvo's sport-utility parses its 402 ponies and 486 lb-ft of torque through a traction-grabbing all-wheel drive system.





Four-wheel propulsion isn't just there for dealing with snowy roads or slippery pavement, either. Mashing the XC40 Recharge's accelerator is enough to introduce the back of your skull to the leather-lined headrest, and it would certainly twist the steering wheel out of your hands were all of that torque shuttled exclusively to the front axle. In a straight line the Volvo will shame many a sport sedan with a 60-mph sprint that takes less than five seconds, and unlike some electric vehicles, it doesn't run out of breath when asked to overtake at highway speeds, either.





Another intriguing factor of the Volvo's EV character is the ultra-aggressive one-pedal driving mode baked into its regenerative braking system. Designed to fill the battery with recaptured momentum at every stop or slow-down, it's possible to pilot the XC40 Recharge without ever having to tap the brake, as simply lifting off of the go-pedal will bring the vehicle to a halt within a few seconds. It's not difficult to master, although there is a learning curve, and it can be switched off for a more traditional driving experience.