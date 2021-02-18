YOU CAN BE iDENTITARIAN OR cHRISTIAN, NOT BOTH:





The apostle Paul writes to a multiracial, multiclass church made up of Jews and Gentiles, enslaved people and free people (12:13). This made their congregation far more diverse than the typical North American church today, which, according to Edwards, lacks even a single member from another ethnic group.





Paul nevertheless tells the Corinthians that their gatherings "do more harm than good" (11:17-22). The reason? The way they came to the Lord's Supper reinforced socioeconomic divisions among them. Some had too much to eat. Others had nothing at all.





To understand Paul's critique, we need to understand the way that meals worked within Corinthian society. Corinth had a clear hierarchy, an obvious social and economic ladder. Where you stood on that ladder depended on whether you had enough social capital to be considered "wise," "influential," and "of noble birth" (1:26).





This social hierarchy could be a matter of life or death. Earning one of these labels meant that you were more likely to get the economic opportunities and social network on which your survival might depend.





In Corinth, communal meals provided a primary way for individuals to claim their spot on the ladder or even move up a rung. Like middle-school cafeterias today, where you sat at the meal said a lot about where you stood in the social pecking order. Bringing more food or claiming a more honorable seat, for example, were strategies for trying to climb the ladder.





This was all just business as usual in Corinth, but Paul declares that such behavior has no place in church. Because of the way this multiethnic, multiclass congregation humiliated the have-nots, they couldn't call what they were doing the Lord's Supper at all. They were acting more Corinthian than Christian.





By mirroring oppressive Corinthian hierarchies in the way that they gathered, the Corinthian believers "despise[d] the church" and sinned against the very body and blood of the Lord himself (11:22, 27).