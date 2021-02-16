YEAH, BUT THEY SAVED MONEY!:

Electric generating plants did not properly winterize their equipment, said Dr. David Tuttle in the latest episode of the Y'all-itics political podcast. Tuttle is a research associate with the Energy Institute at the University of Texas at Austin.





"There are things that can be done, but it will cost some money," he added. "About every decade we have these long-sustained periods. And then, you know weatherization is supposed to happen, and then, it doesn't because it costs money." [...]





This isn't the first time that weatherization has been an issue with equipment failure and rotating outages in Texas.





In August 2011, six months after an ice storm crippled much of the state and resulted in rotating outages, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation issued a report with recommendations.





"Generators and natural gas producers suffered severe losses of capacity despite having received accurate forecasts of the storm," the report states. "Entities in both categories report having winterization procedures in place. However, the poor performance of many of these generating units and wells suggests that these procedures were either inadequate or were not adequately followed."





That investigation revealed what happened in 2011, also happened in 1989, which is the first time ERCOT ever implemented rotating outages.





"The experiences of 1989 are instructive, particularly on the electric side. In that year, as in 2011, cold weather caused many generators to trip, derate, or fail to start. The [Public Utility Commission of Texas] investigated the occurrence and issued a number of recommendations aimed at improving winterization on the part of the generators.





These recommendations were not mandatory, and over the course of time implementation lapsed. Many of the generators that experienced outages in 1989 failed again in 2011," the investigation discovered.





Fast forward a decade and here we are again.





Winterizing equipment - making sure it can sustain extended periods of below-freezing temperatures - has never been a requirement in Texas like other states.