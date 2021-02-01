WITNESS LIST:

Among the revelations in the bombshell New York Times report about the final 77 days of Donald Trump's presidency was that MAGA organizers for the Jan. 6 rally never intended to march to the U.S. Capitol.





While the president tweeted that the Jan. 6 event would be "wild," organizers saw their efforts overpowered by Trump's insiders.





"The rally had taken on new branding, the March to Save America, and other groups were joining in, among them the Republican Attorneys General Association," The Times reported. "Its policy wing, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, promoted the event in a robocall that said, 'We will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal,' according to a recording obtained by the progressive investigative group Documented."





Allies of Steve Bannon, Jennifer Lawrence and Dustin Stockton were working with Women for America First, founded by Amy Kremer and run by her daughter Kylie Jane Kremer.



