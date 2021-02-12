February 12, 2021

WHY JOE SHOULD HAVE CUT A DEAL WITH THE GOP SENATORS:

Kyrsten Sinema Joins Joe Manchin in Rebuking $15 Minimum Wage  (NATALIE COLAROSSI, 2/12/21, Newsweek)

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a moderate Democrat, has rejected inclusion of a $15 minimum wage in President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus package, dashing hopes for progressive lawmakers who are pushing for the raise.

Sinema joined Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a fellow moderate from West Virginia, in publicly rebuking the idea that raising the minimum wage is appropriate amid the ongoing stimulus bill negotiations.

Posted by at February 12, 2021 12:05 PM

  

« DID DONALD EVEN EXIST?: | Main