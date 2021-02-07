WHO'D HAVE DREAMT?:





Last week's Free Press report indicated that Michigan saw fewer COVID-19 cases per capita than adjacent states--including Wisconsin, Ohio and Indiana--at the height of the winter's outbreak resurgence, and connected this pattern to Whitmer's mitigation mandates.





More recent data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which tracks COVID-19 trends by state, showed that Michigan recorded 15.6 new infections per 100,000 residents between January 30 and February 6. Meanwhile, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois recorded rates between 23.3 and 31.7 new infections per 100,000 people over the same time period.





Additional figures published by Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center showed Michigan's test-positivity ratio was lower than those four states on Sunday.