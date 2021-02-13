WHEN YOU DON'T HAVE YOUR ISLAMOPHOBE ALLY IN THE OVAL:

Ro Khanna was a leading sponsor of the war powers resolution aimed at ending Washington's support for Saudi Arabia and the UAE's war efforts in war-torn Yemen.Tags:Yousef al Otaiba, UAE, US, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, yell, yelling, diplomacy, human rights, Yemen war,





UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba shouted at Democrat representative Ro Khanna during a meeting, expressing his anger towards Khanna's push to end US military backing for the destructive war in Yemen.

Khanna was a leading sponsor of the war powers resolution aimed at ending Washington's support for Saudi Arabia and the UAE's war efforts in war-torn Yemen.





"I've never had an ambassador of another country come to my office and literally yell at me, but that's what I had with the ambassador to UAE," the California representative said in an interview with The Intercept's podcast Deconstructed, referring to Otaiba.



