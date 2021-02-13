February 13, 2021
WHEN YOU DON'T HAVE YOUR ISLAMOPHOBE ALLY IN THE OVAL:
UAE ambassador to Washington 'yelled' at US representative opposing Yemen war (New Arab, 13 February, 2021)
Ro Khanna was a leading sponsor of the war powers resolution aimed at ending Washington's support for Saudi Arabia and the UAE's war efforts in war-torn Yemen.Tags:Yousef al Otaiba, UAE, US, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, yell, yelling, diplomacy, human rights, Yemen war,UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba shouted at Democrat representative Ro Khanna during a meeting, expressing his anger towards Khanna's push to end US military backing for the destructive war in Yemen.Khanna was a leading sponsor of the war powers resolution aimed at ending Washington's support for Saudi Arabia and the UAE's war efforts in war-torn Yemen."I've never had an ambassador of another country come to my office and literally yell at me, but that's what I had with the ambassador to UAE," the California representative said in an interview with The Intercept's podcast Deconstructed, referring to Otaiba."I was just taken away," Khanna said. "It led me to think that there's a real arrogance, a real sense of entitlement, a sense that he thought himself so powerful that he could act that way. And I've never really seen that before."
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 13, 2021 7:39 AM