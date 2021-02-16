February 16, 2021
WHAT LOCKDOWN?:
Corporate America's earnings have already surpassed pre-pandemic levels, Goldman Sachs finds (Steve Goldstein, 2/16/21, Market Watch)
The U.S. is still in the middle of a pandemic, with many schools shut and the daily toll of new COVID-19 cases only recently falling back to five digits. But for Corporate America, the worst may already be in the rearview mirror.According to Goldman Sachs, earnings per share for S&P 500 companies have actually climbed in the fourth quarter. Granted, it isn't by much -- just 2% year-over-year -- but that compares to expectations they would fall by 11%.
