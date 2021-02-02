WE'RE NOT DIVIDED:

[D]espite the distance between politicians on Capitol Hill, the Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that ordinary Americans overwhelmingly favor most of Biden's agenda -- particularly his plan to end a pandemic that has killed more than 440,000.





Of all 20 policies covered by the poll, the two most popular were the ones at the center of Biden's current COVID proposal: $2,000 relief checks (74 percent favor vs. 13 percent oppose) and increased federal funding for vaccination (69 percent favor vs. 17 percent oppose). A full 58 percent of Americans also support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, another key element of Biden's COVID-19 rescue package. That's almost twice the share of Americans (31 percent) who oppose a wage hike. Nearly identical numbers favor (57 percent) and oppose (32 percent) a national mask mandate. [...]





After calling in his inaugural address for an end to America's "uncivil war," Biden also appears to be finding common ground with his constituents on the economy, health care, climate change, immigration and criminal justice. Two-thirds of Americans (65 percent) favor "more federal funding for research and development to assist domestic manufacturing" and "investing in renewable energy infrastructure," the core planks of Biden's separate COVID-19 recovery package, which he hopes to advance later this year. Opposition is negligible, at 13 percent and 17 percent, respectively.





More than 60 percent of Americans -- the equivalent of a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate -- also support "stopping family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border" (64 percent to 20 percent); "creating a pathway to citizenship for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children" (61 percent to 23 percent); and "enacting comprehensive criminal-justice reform" (63 percent to 12 percent).





And half or more Americans favor "cutting carbon emissions to zero by the year 2050" (54 percent to. 23 percent); "rejoining the World Health Organization" (57 percent to 28 percent); "giving all Americans the option of buying Medicare-like public health insurance" (57 percent to 22 percent); and "providing more federal funding for community policing measures" (51 percent to 21 percent); and "reversing the recent tax cuts for Americans making more than $400,000" (50 percent to 30 percent).





Meanwhile, opposition to most of the rest of Biden's agenda stalls out below 35 percent, including "rejoining the Paris Climate Accords" (48 percent to 30 percent); "reversing the recent tax cut for corporations" (45 percent to 32 percent); and "eliminating tuition at public colleges and universities for families making up to $125,000" (47 percent to 33 percent).