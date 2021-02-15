WELCOME, 51:

While the vote for statehood was a narrow one (52% support to 47% against), the governor told "Axios on HBO" it's the best way for Puerto Ricans to receive equal treatment as Americans citizens.





"We need a game changer in Puerto Rico. And one game changer would be that we get equal treatment in key federal programs," Pierluisi said, citing programs like Medicaid and the Earned Income Tax Credit, which aren't available to those living in the U.S. territory.





People who live in Puerto Rico don't have representatives in Congress with full voting power, and they cannot vote for the U.S. president.



