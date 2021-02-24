February 24, 2021
WAIT, NO PRAISE FOR GENOCIDE AND PUTTING DOWN "RIOTS"?:
CIA nominee calls China an 'authoritarian adversary,' vows to intensify competition with Beijing (Amanda Macias, 2/24/21, CNBC)
President Joe Biden's nominee to run the CIA told lawmakers Wednesday that if confirmed he would intensify America's national security approach to counter China."Out-competing China will be key to our national security in the days ahead," Will Burns said in his opening remarks to the Senate Intelligence Committee. "That will require a long-term, clear-eyed, bipartisan strategy, underpinned by domestic renewal and solid intelligence," the former career diplomat added.Burns, 64, who worked under both Republican and Democratic presidents, described Xi Jinping's China as "a formidable, authoritarian adversary."
Xi's Nationalist pal is really gone.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 24, 2021 1:52 PM