February 9, 2021
TRUMPISTS HARDEST HIT:
WHO's Covid mission in China gives first report (Patrick Smith, 2/09/21, NBC News)
The World Health Organization on Tuesday was providing the first details of its fact-finding mission to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first coronavirus cases were identified.A member of the WHO expert team said the Chinese side granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested -- a level of openness that even he hadn't expected, the Associated Press reported.Peter Daszak said team members had submitted a deeply considered list of places and people to include in their investigation and that no objections were raised."We were asked where we wanted to go. We gave our hosts a list ... and you can see from where we've been, we've been to all the key places," Daszak said.
