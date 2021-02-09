TRUMPISTS HARDEST HIT:

February 9, 2021

WHO's Covid mission in China gives first report (Patrick Smith, 2/09/21, NBC News)

The World Health Organization on Tuesday was providing the first details of its fact-finding mission to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first coronavirus cases were identified.

A member of the WHO expert team said the Chinese side granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested -- a level of openness that even he hadn't expected, the Associated Press reported.

Peter Daszak said team members had submitted a deeply considered list of places and people to include in their investigation and that no objections were raised.

"We were asked where we wanted to go. We gave our hosts a list ... and you can see from where we've been, we've been to all the key places," Daszak said.

