TRUMPISTS HARDEST HIT:

The World Health Organization on Tuesday was providing the first details of its fact-finding mission to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first coronavirus cases were identified.





A member of the WHO expert team said the Chinese side granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested -- a level of openness that even he hadn't expected, the Associated Press reported.





Peter Daszak said team members had submitted a deeply considered list of places and people to include in their investigation and that no objections were raised.



