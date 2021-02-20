TRUMPISM IS AS TRUMPISTS DO:

A review of last year's domestic terrorist incidents by a DHS fusion center -- which shares threat-related information between federal, state and local partners -- found that although civil unrest and antigovernment violence were associated with "non-affiliated, right-wing and left-wing actors, right-wing [domestic violent extremists] were responsible for the majority of fatal attacks in the Homeland in 2020."





The report, produced by the Joint Regional Intelligence Center, a DHS-funded fusion center, was sent out to police and law enforcement agencies nationwide as part of an intelligence-sharing system created after the 9/11 attacks.





While independent think tanks and outside groups have been pointing to the rise in ring-wing violence for some time, this appears to be the first known instance of an official government or law enforcement agency clearly acknowledging the trend, though senior officials have noted the rise in white supremacist attacks. The report also comes not long after the end of the Trump administration, which was criticized for downplaying right-wing violence.





Former President Donald Trump, in particular, frequently referred to the threat from antifa, a loose movement of left-wing activists.





"The government has not said this publicly, law enforcement has not said this publicly," said Seth Jones of the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank. "This is new."





The findings about right-wing extremism are "consistent with every single assessment of data I've seen, not just in 2020 but in 2019," Jones said after reviewing the fusion center report.