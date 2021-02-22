TO BE FAIR, ISRAEL SHOULD BE TERRIFIED OF MUSLIM SELF-DETERMINATION:

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, has earlier warned of Israeli plans to carry out mass arrests ahead of planned Palestinian elections later this year, according to local reports.





Last month, senior Hamas members Hatem Naji Amr and Omar Barghouthi (not the detained Palestinian activist of the same name) told Anadolu Agency that they were threatened by the Israeli intelligence of imprisonment if they run in the upcoming elections.





"Israeli forces are targeting Hamas members through individual arrests," activist Faoud Al-Kuffash told The New Arab's Arabic language site.





"Previously, the occupation forces would carry out campaigns of mass arrests against the political group, but they do not want to provoke public outrage ahead of the upcoming May elections.





"This is a clear message from Israel, that it does not want to see members of the Hamas party re-elected."