TIME TO BEG FOR LENIENCY BECAUSE YOUR CLIENT'S AN ORPHAN:





Castor's argumentation was so indolent that it made Sleepy Joe Biden look like the Energizer Bunny on meth.





His substance was not much better, which Castor seemed to acknowledge in this admission against interest at the end of his statement:





"We changed what we were going to do on account that we thought the House impeachment managers' presentation was well done and I wanted you to know that we have responses to those things," he said.





Maybe he should have stuck with the original, because it is hard to summarize what exactly Castor's argument in defense of Trump was.





Don't take my word for it. Trump supplicant Alan Dershowitz literally told the gentle viewers of Newsmax, "There is no argument. I have no idea what he is doing." Newsmax cut away from the proceedings to spare their audience.