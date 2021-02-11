February 11, 2021
THIS WAS YOUR COUNTRY ON TRUMPISM:
.@TheLancet estimates that about 40 percent of U.S. covid-19 deaths in 2020 might have been avoided if the United States had responded as well to the pandemic as other G-7 countries.— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 11, 2021
The fact that we didn't is on Trump. https://t.co/lHJfXOoHiL
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 11, 2021 7:46 AM
« SHE'S NOT MUSLIM; IT'S ILHAN WHO SUMS UP TRUMPISM: | Main | XI'S SURE GONNA MISS COLLABORATING WITH A FELLOW ISLAMOPHOBE: »