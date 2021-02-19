THEY REALLY OUGHT TO HOLD OUT FOR MORE:

"U.S. unconditionally & effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump," Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's declared in a tweet. "We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple:#CommitActMeet."





Given that reimposing sanctions resulted in as many as 15k excess deaths from Covid, they ought not let America off the hook so easily. At a minimum, they should insist on a free trade and travel deal.



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 19, 2021 11:25 AM

