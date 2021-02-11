THEY ARE THE PROBLEM:





U.S. Department of Justice lawyers say Portland police no longer meet four key reforms required under a settlement agreement adopted seven years ago after federal investigators found officers used excessive force against people with mental illness.





They cited inappropriate use and management of force during protests last year, inadequate training, subpar police oversight and a failure to adequately share an annual Police Bureau report with the public as required.





Police used force during last year's mass protests that violated bureau policy, with officers conflating active versus passive resistance as the basis for firing rubber bullets and other less-lethal impact munitions, according to a new Justice Department review filed in federal court Wednesday.





Supervisors frequently failed to investigate or analyze their officers' use of force, gave blanket approval of force with no real analysis and often "cut-and-paste" identical or similar language into their reviews, the report said.