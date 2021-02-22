THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:





If you want to truly understand your dog, look no further than dingoes, the whip-smart wild canines that live in the Australian outback.





Dingoes are, broadly speaking, a sort of genetic and behavioral midpoint between the wolf and dog. Dingoes understand what human pointing means, yet hunt and live independently, sometimes alone, and can sometimes outsmart dogs. "Part of the reason I'm so fascinated with dingoes is that if you see a dingo through American eyes you say, 'that's a dog,'" notes Pat Shipman, an anthropologist at Penn State, who just published an extensive study of dingoes. But they're not dogs, Shipman notes: "A dingo is a wolf on its way to becoming a dog, that never got there. In evolutionary terms, dingoes give us a glimpse of what started the domestication process."