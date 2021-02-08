February 8, 2021
THERE IS NO SOCIAL PATHOLOGY LOCKDOWN HAS NOT IMPROVED:
Married couples have weathered Covid storm well, study finds (Christianity Today, 08 February 2021)
The number of couples considering divorce dropped by two-thirds during the pandemic, according to a new study.Between 2017-19, an average of 2.5 per cent of married dads and 5.6 per cent of married mums said they were considering divorce.But by June 2020, three months after the start of the first UK lockdown, this had fallen to 0.6 per cent of married dads and 1.1 per cent of married mums.
No one will miss workplaces.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 8, 2021 12:00 AM