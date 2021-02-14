THERE IS NO HONOR AMONG TRUMPISTS:

In the Trumpist "America First" movement and the far-right paramilitary group the Proud Boys, alliances are fracturing as extremists brand each other as potential informants. Now racist live-streamers are accusing their former comrades of attempting to turn over followers to law enforcement, while Proud Boys chapters are splintering from the national organization over similar fears. [...]





[T]he federal heat is on after Fuentes received roughly $250,000 in a much-scrutinized bitcoin transfer, then appeared outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. The FBI is reportedly investigating the bitcoin transfer, though Fuentes has not faced charges over the money or the riot.





On Thursday, Casey distanced himself from Fuentes and America First in a live-streamed video, slamming Fuentes' decision to gather his followers in Orlando later this month for a conference right as other America First supporters face charges over the riot.





"Some people who were at the Capitol are going to flip," Casey said in his video.





Declaring the aftermath of the Capitol riot "a million times worse" for the far right than the crackdown that followed the fatal white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, Casey claimed, without offering evidence, that Fuentes' bank accounts have been frozen by federal authorities. He also accused Fuentes of planning to drive cross-country, rather than fly, to the Florida conference because he suspected he was on the federal no-fly list, then concealing that possibility from his followers.





Worst of all, Casey argued, Fuentes planned to gather all of his supporters in Orlando, where they could be easily recorded by federal investigators or informants. He went on to suggest America First's members would see the conference for what he thinks it could be: an FBI trap.



