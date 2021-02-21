Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., raised $3.2 million for relief efforts in Texas as of Friday night before visiting Houston to help in the recovery effort.





"I think this shows that New York stands with you, but the whole country stands with you," Ocasio-Cortez said in a press conference outside a food bank, where she spent the morning volunteering.





Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, who represents the Houston area and joined Ocasio-Cortez Saturday, praised the congresswoman for her efforts. "That's, that's pretty big even for Texas sizes," Garcia said of the $3.2 million raised.





The funds raised by the progressive lawmaker will go toward 12 food banks and relief organizations, including the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, Family Eldercare, Feeding Texas and the Houston Food Bank, according to the donations page.



