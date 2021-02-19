February 19, 2021
THE TRUMPISTS WORST NIGHTMARE:
Indiana Republican lawmakers shout down, boo Black colleagues speaking about discrimination (Arika Herron & Kaitlin Lange, 2/19/21, Indianapolis Star)
Tensions flared at the Indiana Statehouse Thursday when Republican lawmakers shouted down and booed Black lawmakers during floor debate on a bill that some see as discriminatory.Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, walked off the House floor after several Republican lawmakers loudly objected to his warnings of discrimination in House Bill 1367. Porter, a member of the Black caucus, said the bill would allow students in a St. Joseph County township to leave the South Bend Community Schools, which are racially diverse, to join a nearby school district that's smaller, more rural and made up primarily of white students.
For the Right, the whole point of school choice is escaping from black students, not helping them get better educations.
