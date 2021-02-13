THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

In a fast-moving vote, GOP Senators Murkowski, Romney, Collins, Sasse and Graham voted with a bloc of Democratic Party senators to enable House Impeachment Managers to call witnesses at the second Senate Impeachment trial of former President Donald John Trump

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-03) today released the following statement confirming again a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy regarding the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack:





"In my January 12 statement in support of the article of impeachment, I referenced a conversation House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy relayed to me that he'd had with President Trump while the January 6 attack was ongoing. Here are the details:





"When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That's when, according to McCarthy, the president said: 'Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.'





"Since I publicly announced my decision to vote for impeachment, I have shared these details in countless conversations with constituents and colleagues, and multiple times through the media and other public forums.





"I told it to the Daily News of Longview on January 17. I've shared it with local county Republican executive board members, as well as other constituents who ask me to explain my vote. I shared it with thousands of residents on my telephone town hall on February 8.





"To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time."