THE RIGHT VS AT-WILL EMPLOYMENT:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours... even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews.





How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?





Given Carano is a conservative, who has previously echoed Trumpist views about voter fraud and mocked mask-wearing, it has understandably been interpreted as her comparing the plight of right-wingers to that of 1930s German Jews.





That this was not a good look is putting it lightly. Using the greatest crime in history to score points against one's political opponents is grotesque. It risks diluting the unique horror of the Holocaust. US liberals hardly hold the moral high ground on this point; they've been shouting 'Trump is Hitler' for years now. But that doesn't make what Carano said any less stupid.





But why should a film star be sacked over her political opinions, even if some of those opinions are dumb and insensitively expressed?