February 28, 2021
THE REFRESHING ABSENCE OF A CULT:
Biden explains justification for Syria strike in letter to Congress (Axios, 2/28/21)
Some Democrats, including Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), have criticized the Biden administration for the strike and demanded a briefing."Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances," Kaine said Friday.
