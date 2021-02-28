February 28, 2021

THE REFRESHING ABSENCE OF A CULT:

Biden explains justification for Syria strike in letter to Congress (Axios, 2/28/21)

Some Democrats, including Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), have criticized the Biden administration for the strike and demanded a briefing.

"Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances," Kaine said Friday.

