February 28, 2021
THE NOTORIOUS MORAL LASSITUDE OF SOUTHERNERS:
Warmer temperatures are associated with lower worker productivity. Climate change could make things worse. (Theo Wayt, February 26, 2021, Academoic Times)
Warmer temperatures are associated with significant drops in worker productivity, with a more than 2% drop in annualized output for each 1 degree Celsius increase in temperature, according to a new paper using data from manufacturers in India.The findings, forthcoming in the Journal of Political Economy, have serious implications for developing and manufacturing-oriented economies like India, which in recent years has suffered from deadly heat waves that scientists say were exacerbated by climate change."Reduced labor productivity due to heat is a big deal, perhaps more so than we previously thought," said co-author Anant Sudarshan, an energy and environmental economist at the University of Chicago, in an interview.
