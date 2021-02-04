THE LIBERALISM OF REPUBLICANISM:

[I]n his dialogue On Duties the statesman Cicero linked lîberalitas with justice. His reasoning was that 'we are not born for ourselves alone... but as humans we are born for the sake of humans, to contribute to the general good by common acts of kindness, and by our skill, industry and talents to cement human society more closely together'.









For this to work, Cicero continued, 'truth and fidelity to promises and agreements' were necessary, which he summarized in two words: 'good faith'. An essential aspect of 'good faith' was its commitment to reciprocal obligations, and a certain style of behavior 'as far removed from the rest of animal creation as possible'. Here he identified lîberalitas with giving ('the greatest privilege of wealth is the opportunity it affords for doing good'), temperance, self-control and behavior in business that was fair and reasonable, avoiding litigation. Not pushing one's own 'rights' too far was the mark of the liberalis. Lîber also generated lîbertas, 'freedom' -- a condition of sovereignty, personal independence and frankness, easily exploited for corrupt ends. A lîberalis would have nothing to do with that.