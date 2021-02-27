February 27, 2021
THE HATRED IS THE POINT OF THE rIGHT CALLING IT THE "CHINESE VIRUS":
NBA veteran Jeremy Lin says he's been called 'coronavirus' on the court (Nicole Chavez, February 26, 2021, CNN)
As the number of violent attacks against Asian Americans escalates, former NBA star Jeremy Lin said he has experienced racism while playing basketball."Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called 'coronavirus' on the court," the former New York Knicks star wrote on Facebook.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 27, 2021 8:22 AM